PM to inaugurate IOC ethanol plant near Panipat tomorrow

India’s National Biofuel Policy, 2018, had envisaged 20% ethanol blending in petrol target by 2030; but the government has advanced the target to 2025-26.

Written by FE Bureau
IOCL ethanol
IOC is expanding its refining capacity from 70million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 88 MTPA by 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indian Oil Corporation’s Rs 900-crore ethanol plant on August 10. The plant, located near the state-run firm’s Panipat refinery, will use about 0.2 million tonne of rice straw annually to generate around 30 million litres ethanol a year.

“The dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country,” the government said in a statement. Incidentally, August 10 is observed as the World Biofuel day.

The second generation (2G) plant will provide extra income to farmers and solve, to a great extent, environment problems related to burning of rice straw in fields. IOC achieved 9.18% of ethanol blending with petrol during the last ethanol sugar year (November 2020 – October 2021). This was just 6.87% in the previous year.

India’s National Biofuel Policy, 2018, had envisaged 20% ethanol blending in petrol target by 2030; but the government has advanced the target to 2025-26. For the ongoing ethanol supply year, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have achieved 10.16% blending as on July 24. Ethanol blending in petrol was just 5% in 2018-19.

