PM to inaugurate conference on semiconductors on April 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first ever Semicon India 2022 conference on April 29. The three-day conference, to be held in Bengaluru, is being organised to take forward the vision of making India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation.

Speaking about the India Semicon Mission, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT, said the conference will attract the best global minds the semiconductor industry, research and academia and will act as a big step in fulfilling PM’s vision on making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and semiconductor industry.

A 12-member steering committee has been set up for the conference, which shall be organized every year. The steering committee includes a mix of startups, academia and global industry leaders demonstrating the government’s collaborative approach towards powering India’s semiconductor & electronics manufacturing ambitions.

Semicon India 2022 Conference will be organised by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (Meity) from April 29 – May 1. Those expected to participate in the conference include Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO Micron, Anirudh Devgan, CEO, Cadence, Vinod Dham, Founder Indo-US venture partners and Ajit Manocha, President, SEMI. Chandrasekhar said that the ministry expects a number of MoUs to be signed during the conference, forging partnerships and alliances in the semiconductor space. A logo of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) was also unveiled.