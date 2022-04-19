  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM to inaugurate conference on semiconductors on April 29

The steering committee includes a mix of startups, academia and global industry leaders demonstrating the government’s collaborative approach towards powering India’s semiconductor & electronics manufacturing ambitions.

Written by FE Bureau
semi-conductors
A 12-member steering committee has been set up for the conference, which shall be organized every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first ever Semicon India 2022 conference on April 29. The three-day conference, to be held in Bengaluru, is being organised to take forward the vision of making India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation.

Speaking about the India Semicon Mission, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT, said the conference will attract the best global minds the semiconductor industry, research and academia and will act as a big step in fulfilling PM’s vision on making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and semiconductor industry.

A 12-member steering committee has been set up for the conference, which shall be organized every year. The steering committee includes a mix of startups, academia and global industry leaders demonstrating the government’s collaborative approach towards powering India’s semiconductor & electronics manufacturing ambitions.

Semicon India 2022 Conference will be organised by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (Meity) from April 29 – May 1. Those expected to participate in the conference include Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO Micron, Anirudh Devgan, CEO, Cadence, Vinod Dham, Founder Indo-US venture partners and Ajit Manocha, President, SEMI. Chandrasekhar said that the ministry expects a number of MoUs to be signed during the conference, forging partnerships and alliances in the semiconductor space. A logo of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) was also unveiled.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.