PM Relocations to invest Rs 150 cr to expand business: CEO Aakanksha Bhargava

Global relocation company PM Relocations (PMR) will invest up to Rs 150 crore over the next three years to expand its business, its CEO Aakanksha Bhargava has said.

The company is also expecting to double its revenues to over Rs 200 crore in the ongoing financial year, Bhargava told PTI in an interaction.

The Gurugram-based firm, which is into relocating commercial and housing spaces, had clocked Rs 100 crore in 2021-22.

On the company’s investment plan, the CEO said: “We will invest up to Rs 150 crore over the next three years to expand our business”.

The amount will be utilised to upgrade technology, set up the physical infrastructure and towards marketing and branding purposes, she said.

“It will be our own funding. We are not going to raise it from the market,” the CEO added.

According to Bhargava, her firm has helped relocate more than 5,000 households within India and 8,000 families abroad in the last 15 years.

The company has recently introduced new business verticals like relocating commercial and business spaces, she said.

The company is further planning to foray into end-to-end relocation of pets service as well, Bhargava noted.