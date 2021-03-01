  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi says India needs food processing revolution through PPP mode

By: |
March 1, 2021 12:37 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need to bring a food processing revolution in the country through public-private partnership.

narendra modiModi stressed on increasing the number of agro-industries cluster along the villages so that rural population can get employment related to farming. (Photo source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need to bring a food processing revolution in the country through public-private partnership.

Addressing a webinar on budget provisions for the farm sector, he highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the Budget for the next fiscal, including increasing the target of agriculture credit to Rs 16.5 lakh crore from Rs 15 lakh crore in the current financial year. He emphasised on effective implementation of the Budget provisions. Modi said the government has taken various decisions for the benefit of 12 crore small and marginal farmers. These small and marginal farmers would become the driving force of the rural economy, he added.

Related News

With the country’s foodgrains production increasing, Modi said: “There is a need for post harvest revolution or food processing revolution, and value additions.” He said it would have been better if food processing was given attention 2-3 decades earlier.

Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace. For the food processing revolution, he said, participation of farmers as well as public private partnerships need to be increased.

The Prime Minister said that public sector has mainly contributed towards R&D in the agriculture sector, and now the time has come to increase private sector’s participation in it. He also stressed that farmers should be given alternatives so that they do not remain limited to growing wheat and paddy. The country’s agriclutre sector must be expanded to global processed food market, he added.

Modi stressed on increasing the number of agro-industries cluster along the villages so that rural population can get employment related to farming. He also talked about the need to encourage agri startups, saying they have performed well during the pandemic period.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on establishing network for soil testing at village level and also on accessibility of technology for farmers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. PM Narendra Modi says India needs food processing revolution through PPP mode
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AstraZeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: Report
2MU launches the disinfecting robot MUDRA
3Agri-tech: Slowly but steadily making gains