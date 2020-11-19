Narendra Modi Live: Prime Minister speaks at Bengaluru Tech Summit; says Digital India now a way of life

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said said that his government launched digital India 5 years back, which he said is no longer being seen any normal government initiative, but is now a way of life for poor and marginalised.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is today speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. With the theme of “Next is Now” the tech summit is focusing on the world that will be post the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said said that his government launched digital India 5 years back, which he said is no longer being seen any normal government initiative, but is now a way of life for poor and marginalised.
Prime Minister Modi said that using technology on such a large scale has helped the govt use the power of data analytics to ensure better service delivery and efficiency. He added that the covid 19 pandemic was a bend in the path, not the end.
Highlights
Technology gives confidence that we will be able to vaccinate a large number of population: PM Modi
The Internet came to India around 25 years ago. As per a report, the number of internet connections crossed 750 million milestone. Over half of this number joined in the last 5 years only.
The potential of our youth and possibilities of technology are endless. It is time, we give our best and leverage them. I am confident that our IT sector will keep making us proud: PM
We launched Digital India 5 years back. Today, I am glad to say that Digital India is no longer being seen as any regular Government initiative. Digital India has become a way of life. Particularly, for the poor, marginalised and for those in Government: PM
Using technology on a large scale has brought about several life changes for our citizens. The benefits are for everyone to see: PM
Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Crores of farmers receive monetary support in one click. At the peak of the lockdown, it was the technology that ensured that India’s poor received proper & quick assistance. The scale of this relief has few parallels: PM Modi
The prime Minister said that amidst a global lockdown, owing to the pandemic, travel restrictions have made people work from home. At such a time, he said, India's tech industry showed its resilience.
Technology is the prime reason our schemes have transcended files and changed lives of the people at such a speed and scale: PM Modi
When it comes to technology, the way ahead lies in learning and growing together. Inspired by that approach, a number of incubation centres are opening in India. Over the last few years, a culture of hackathons has been organised in India. I have attended some of them too: PM
Achievements of the industrial era are in the rear view mirror, and now, we are in the middle of information era. Future is coming sooner than anticipated. In the industrial era, change was linear. But in the information era, change is disruptive: PM
In the industrial era, first-mover advantage was everything. In the information era, first-mover does not matter, the best-mover does. Anyone can build a product any time that disrupts all existing equations of the market: PM
India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech-solutions that are Designed in India but Deployed for the World: PM Modi
Our policy decisions are always aimed at liberalising tech & innovations industry. Recently, we have eased the compliance burden on the IT industry. We have always tried to engage with stakeholders in the tech industry and chart out future-proof policy frameworks for India: PM Modi