PM Modi’s message serves as critical reminder as coronavirus control can enable economic recovery: India Inc

October 20, 2020 8:34 PM

With the onset of the festival season, the prime minister on Tuesday said this is not the time to be careless as the novel coronavirus is still around.

prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, modi, pm modi, modi speech today, pm modi live, covid 19 coronavirus cases, pm modi speech today, narendra modi twitter, pm address today, pm modi address to nation, pm modi live today, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus updatesPM Modi said that it must be kept in mind that lockdown may have ended but the virus is still there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to keep up the safety precautions against COVID-19 is a critical reminder to every Indian as controlling the virus can enable a strong bounce back in the economy, India Inc said on Tuesday. With the onset of the festival season, the prime minister on Tuesday said this is not the time to be careless as the novel coronavirus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit.

In his seventh address to the nation following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said many videos have surfaced in recent times that show people have stopped taking precautions. “This is not the right thing to do so,” he said. “If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children and the elderly at risk,” the prime minister said. He added that it must be kept in mind that lockdown may have ended but the virus is still there.

The prime minister said the government is making all efforts to ensure that a vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian. “The prime minister’s message comes at an appropriate time as he appeals to all to celebrate with caution. While India shows sn improvement in the COVID-19 numbers, controlling the virus can really enable a strong bounce back in the economy,” CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said Modi’s passionate call to keep up the safety guards against coronavirus is a critical reminder to each and every Indian not to squander away the painstaking gains in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

