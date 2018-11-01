PM Modi to unveil package for MSMEs, sops may include higher subsidy, PSU procurement

Currently, the interest subsidy to MSMEs on pre- and post-shipment export credit is 3% and mandatory procurement by CPSEs from MSEs is 20%

In an outreach to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely unveil a package on Friday for these units, including an enhanced interest subsidy of 5% on export credit. The Centre could also make it mandatory for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs)/agencies to purchase 25% of their annual procurement from medium and small enterprises (MSEs).

Currently, the interest subsidy to MSMEs on pre- and post-shipment export credit is 3% and mandatory procurement by CPSEs from MSEs is 20%. As FE had reported earlier, the package would also include a system under which banks will release 90% of these firms’ receivables on the basis of receipts of purchases from their clientele among CPSE/state-run undertakings to alleviate their tight liquidity position.

The Centre’s “credit plus services” are aimed at helping MSMEs meet their working capital requirements, improve their market access and access to cheaper credit. Demonetisation and GST had hit the MSME sector hard and resulted in job losses, a fact the ruling dispensation is concerned about and is keen to address quickly, given its electoral ramifications.

According to a recent Reserve Bank of India study, contractual labour in both the wearing apparel and gems & jewellery sectors suffered as payments from employers became constrained after demonetisation. Similarly, the introduction of GST led to increase in compliance costs and other operating costs for MSMEs as most of them were brought into the tax net, the central bank noted.

Concerned over the decline in exports, the government had announced a 3% interest subsidy scheme in November 2015 for exporters to make the labour-intensive exports sector globally competitive. The scheme with annual budget allocation of `2,500 crore was made available to all exports of MSMEs, and 416 tariff lines, but not to merchant exporters. Under the scheme, exporters get loans at affordable rates, which helps them ship more goods to foreign markets. With MSMEs contributing nearly half of India’s exports, the proposal to enhance interest subsidy assumes importance in the wake of recent decline in exports. However, there are some concerns with regard to enhancing mandatory procurement from MSEs when it is difficult for many CPSEs even to meet the current 20% norm, an official said. While on an aggregate, the CPSEs meet the 20% procurement requirement, many are not able to meet the norm, at times due to the nature of business that may not involve MSEs. CPSEs’ annual procurement is about `1.5 lakh crore.

The MSME package could also include initiatives to increase access to technology, training and some relief on taxation side as well, sources said.

MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing nearly 30% of the gross domestic product. MSMEs are also the largest employers, next only to agriculture. Over 6 crore such units provided employment to about 11 crore people (NSSO, 2016).