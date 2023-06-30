The board and key leadership of global investment banking giant Goldman Sachs called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed the economic potential of India and opportunities it offers to investors.

The board of Goldman Sachs is in India for their board meeting.

“Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the Board and key leadership of Goldman Sachs,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Modi said that in the meeting he highlighted India’s vast potential for growth fuelled by recent reforms and a conducive business environment.

The Prime Minister also said that he also spoke of “how India offers several opportunities for global firms”.

The meeting with Goldman Sachs leadership team and board comes within days of high profile meetings he had with top business leaders of the world during his state visit to the US.



In the US, Modi had met Tesla’s Elon Musk, Chief executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Satya Nadella of Microsoft and the top leadership of other American multinationals. Some of these meetings led to investment commitments from the likes of Tesla.



US semiconductor manufacturer Micron has already signed an Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government for investing Rs 22,500 crore for a plant that will undertake testing and assembly of silicon chips.

Tesla’s Musk has said that his company will start operations “as soon as humanly possible”.