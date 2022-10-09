scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India’s first 24×7 solar-powered village

Addressing a rally here after that, Modi said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.

Written by PTI
PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India’s first 24×7 solar-powered village
Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana district as India’s first 24×7 solar-powered village.

Addressing a rally here after that, Modi said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.

Also Read: Gujarat’s Modhera to be declared first solar powered village

Also Read

Making Modhera the country’s first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.