PM dedicates BPCL’s petro-chem complex in Kerala to nation

He said that the project will save foreign exchange and also help in employment generation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday that the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) will strengthen the journey towards an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

He said that the project will save foreign exchange and also help in employment generation.

The prime minister was speaking in Kochi after dedicating to the nation the PDPP plant, constructed at a capital cost of about Rs 6,000 crore. The complex will produce acrylates, acrylic acid and oxo-alcohol, which are mostly imported, and is expected to result in saving of about Rs 3,700-4,000 crore per annum in foreign exchange.

“We have gathered here to celebrate the development of Kerala and India. The works being inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors. They will energise the growth trajectory of India,” he said and added, “India is at a historic point today and our actions today will shape our growth trajectory in years to come.”

He also urged the start-ups to come out with innovative ideas to promote tourism in post-Covid world.

“We are looking at high quantity and top quality infrastructure for the coming generations. India is devoting topmost importance to developing our Blue Economy. Our vision and work in this sector includes, more ports. Improving infrastructure in current ports. Off-shore energy, sustainable coastal development, coastal connectivity. The Pradhan Mantri Matsaya Sampada Yojana is a one of its kind scheme. This scheme caters to diverse requirements of fishermen communities. It has provisions for ensuring more credit. Fishermen have been linked with Kisan Credit Cards. Similarly, work is underway to make India a hub for sea-food exports ,” he added.

Prime minister inaugurated the International Cruise Terminal “Sagarika” at Cochin Port, Marine Engineering Training Institute at Cochin Shipyard, Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands.

He also laid the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port. It is being reconstructed at an estimated cost of `19.19 crore under the Sagarmala Scheme.