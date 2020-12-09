  • MORE MARKET STATS

Plastics processing industry flags steep rise of raw material prices

By: |
December 9, 2020 7:44 PM

President of Indian Plastics Federation (IPF) Ramesh Rateria said the prices have increased between 30 per cent and 120 per cent in various grades of polymers.

IPF has forwarded a written submission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the issue.

The plastics processing industry on Wednesday alleged that prices of raw materials have increased exponentially in the last three months, disrupting operations of several units.

President of Indian Plastics Federation (IPF) Ramesh Rateria said the prices have increased between 30 per cent and 120 per cent in various grades of polymers, which is having an adverse impact on the processing industry.

Related News

“It is causing problems in running the processing units across the country where nearly 25 lakh people are either directly or indirectly involved in 50,000 units,” Rateria said at a virtual press conference.

He said most of them are located in eastern India, which has three petrochemical plants  Haldia Petrochemicals, Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymers, and Indian Oil refinery.

Rateria said IPF has forwarded a written submission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the issue.

IPF also urged the government to form a regulatory body for the petrochemical industry to curb profiteering, stop imposition of non-tariff barriers on polymer imports, and ban on exports of raw materials.

Lalit Agarwal, treasurer of IPF, said most of the processing units are in the MSME sector, which are on the verge of closure due to high raw material prices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Plastics processing industry flags steep rise of raw material prices
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Facebook India’s FY20 profit, revenue growth rates fall from previous year; expenses up 42%
2Government should not hoard mines, says Naveen Jindal
3Now experience mall shopping on Myntra as company steps up customer-brand engagement