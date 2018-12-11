Plastic makers pull up Tamil Nadu govt over ban, may consider legal option

The proposed ban by Tamil Nadu government will hit more than 5,000 units in the state, who are majorly small in nature. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Tamil Nadu Plastics Manufacturers’ Association (TAPMA) has termed the state government’s order on banning usage of plastics in the state, effective January 1, 2019, as discriminatory in nature and called for a huge protest on December 13.

The association is also mulling legal option if the state government does not hear the industry’s suggestions as it fears loss of lakhs of jobs and closure of thousands of units in the state. The state government in June this year issued an order, banning usage of single use plastics from January 1 next year.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, B Swaminathan, chairman, environment committee, TAPMA, said: “The state government’s decision to ban single usage of plastics is not a right one which will badly hurt the industries and the livelihood of lakhs of workers. Despite our representations in the last few months, it is unfortunate that instead of taking a considered decision based on scientific facts, the state government has chosen to implement the same without giving ears to the industry body.”

The proposed ban by Tamil Nadu government will hit more than 5,000 units in the state, who are majorly small in nature. Their investments of Rs 3,000 crore will become idle and around Rs 4,000 crore of loans to banks, NBFCs and private lenders availed by these units will become NPAs.

Moreover, the state government will lose GST revenue of Rs 1,800 crore annually. More than 200,000 workers, with large number of women participation, will be rendered jobless and their children education, personal and housing loans will also become sticky, Swaminathan further said.

The order is discriminatory in nature and allows the use of plastics in many government departments and the same is being banned for use by general public and private sectors. It bans all forms of plastics packaging including by small retail outlets, grocery shops, whereas the same is permitted for MNCs and FMCG firms.