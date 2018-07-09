Plastic ban: Starbucks joins major environment initiative, ditches plastic straws

Starbucks Coffee Co estimates the switch will eliminate more than 1 billion plastic straws a year.

Starbucks, citing the environment threat to oceans, will ban plastic straws from all of its stores globally in less than two years.

The company becomes the largest food and beverage company operating globally to do so. Starbucks today said that it is making available a strawless lid at 8,000 stores in the US and Canada for certain drinks.

Starbucks Coffee Co estimates the switch will eliminate more than 1 billion plastic straws a year. The company’s announcement comes a week after it’s hometown, Seattle, banned single-use plastic straws and utensils at businesses that sell food or drinks in the city.

Starbucks said cold beverages in which a straw is typically included make up 50 per cent of the drinks its sells, up from just 37 per cent five years ago.