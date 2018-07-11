Plastic ban in Maharashtra: PepsiCo to develop infrastructure to collect, recycle PET waste in state

The program will also ensure effective recycling of the PET waste collected.

PepsiCo India today said it will work towards collection and recycling of the PET plastic waste generated in the state, supporting the extended producer responsibility initiative of the government.

In a meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur today, PepsiCo India’s president and chief executive officer Ahmed ElSheikh said the company is committed to the government’s vision and focus on addressing the issue of plastic waste in a sustainable manner, according to a release.

“We recognise the need and value of the extended producer responsibility initiative of the government, and we are happy to support efforts in this direction,” he said.

The company today also announced its partnership with Gem Enviro to set up infrastructure for collection and recycling of PET plastic bottles in the state in line with the state’s plastic waste management rules.

As part of this partnership, Gem will set up reverse vending machines, collection points and collection centres for PET waste bottles at several locations across the state.

The program will also ensure effective recycling of the PET waste collected, the release said.

PepsiCo India, through the Indian Beverage Association (IBA), is also setting up a consortium for industry players to come together and work towards enhancing the plastic waste management infrastructure, it added.