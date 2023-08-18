Planview to invest more than $125 million in India, expand operations

TPG Capital backed Planview Inc, a platform for connected work from portfolio planning to delivery, will invest over $125 million in India to expand its operations. The investment will be done over a period of four years.

The US-based company which opened its new global capability and innovation centre (GCIC) in Bengaluru on Thursday, has already hired more than 400 employees over the last one year. It has also appointed Shalini Shankarshana as its country manager and managing director of GCIC and India, and Vishal Dhawan, managing director and president, APAC.

The new GCIC will focus on product innovation and customer services, enabling Planview to support transformative and complex business technology solutions with its clients across the globe.

While Planview started its India operations few years ago, it was just a development centre. Razat Gaurav, global CEO, Planview, said that the company started to look at India as its market since last year.

Gaurav, added, “Our expanded footprint allows us to support global clients at a time of increasing digital transformation and business activity in the world’s fastest growing economic region. Our CIC will help customers fast-track their digital transformation while supporting the economic growth of the region”.

The firm has already won clients like Dr Reddy, Max Life Insurance and others in India. It has also partnered with system integrators lie Infosys, HCLTech and others to implement and integrate its products at clients’ space.

Gaurav, said that India will see about $85 billion transformation spend by 2026. He added that the company aims to double its India business over a period of five years.