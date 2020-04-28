Plants to resume ops in Aurangabad, Kolhapur

By another two days around 20-25% of the production of these units will start. (Representational image: Reuters)

Factories in the industrial estates of Aurangabad and Kolhapur are expected to reopen their factories with fewer workers, even as Pune and Mumbai region remain as hotspots with no clear signs of when the plants could re-start operations. Some steps being taken by industries in other industrial hubs of Maharashtra to resume manufacturing activities.

Bajaj Auto has resumed partial operations at the Waluj plant in Aurangabad. Bajaj manufactures three-wheelers and their smaller motorcycle range, for both domestic and export markets at Waluj. Around 20-30% or workers living around the plant and Bajaj Nagar are returning to work. Bajaj Auto’s two main vendors, Endurance Technologies and Varroc Group, have said they are starting operations in Aurangabad.

Greaves Cotton, the other large OEM in Aurangabad, has initiated steps to start operations and resume partial manufacturing operations in the Shendra MIDC, Aurangabad. Powertrain and electric mobility company, Greaves Cotton (Greaves) got approvals from the Maharashtra government to commence its operation at its plant.

Varrroc said it was resuming operations at its manufacturing plants, mostly located in Aurangabad and it will be operating at 10-30% capacity. Varroc has also started operations at Pantnagar. Bajaj Auto’s vendor, Endurance, got approvals to resume working at Waluj in Aurangabad. Endurance counts almost every two-wheeler maker in the country as its customer and Bajaj Auto accounts for a large share of its business. Endurance has indicated that it would gradually ramp up to align with the off-take from its OEM customers. They are also resuming some operations at Pantnagar, too.

Mukund Kulkarni, chairman of CII – Aurangabad, and director of Expert Global Solutions, said 1,700 units across three industrial estates — Waluj, Shendra and Paithan Road in Aurangabad — have got approval to resume operations and they have spent the last couple of days in housekeeping, restarting machines and maintenance.

By another two days around 20-25% of the production of these units will start and those companies with export orders and firm orders have been given priority, Kulkarni said. “These units should be able to stabilise operations in a couple of days and material movement will start soon.”

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, said their manufacturing plant was in Ahmednagar and since this was not in the red zone, they were hoping to resume operation on May 4 and were awaiting clear guidelines.

Textile manufacturing firm Indocount Industries has announced that their manufacturing facilities at Kolhapur has received conditional permissions from the Kolhapur district authorities to restart partial manufacturing operations of its plants. Partial manufacturing operations at the Indocount’s home textile as well as the spinning plant at Kolhapur have resumed on April 26 and April 27, respectively.

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVIPL), the other major OEM operating out of Aurangabad, will not be starting this month but are planning to start operations by May 4. SAVIPL has assured employees that there would be no salary cuts or job losses in the company. Gurpratap Boparai, MD, SAVIPL, said employees were their biggest asset and they will first attempt the most difficult things and relook at structural and overhead costs.