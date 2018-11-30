Planning to visit Ahmedabad? Beware! City hoteliers plan to boycott MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, others

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 4:56 PM

Planning to visit planning Ahmedabad anytime soon? You are advised to check your booking with the hotel before travelling to the city.

Planning to visit planning Ahmedabad anytime soon? You are advised to check your booking with the hotel before travelling to the city as the hoteliers are planning to boycott the popular online booking platforms such as MakeMyTrip and Goibibo from December 1 on issues related with commission and indiscriminate discounts offered by them.

“The way MakeMyTrip and Goibibo are offering discounts on online booking, it is hurting our profitability. Moreover they have increased commission from 15% to 35%. All these factors are posing business sustainability issues for us and therefore we have decided to boycott these portals from December 1,” Narendra Somani, president of Hotel and Restaurants Association – Gujarat (HRA-Gujarat) told Financial Express.

On Friday, HRA-Gujarat met to discuss the issue. More than 300 hotels from the city are likely to join the boycott.

On the similar lines, a bunch of restaurants in Kerala have planned to not accept orders from online food delivery platforms including Zomato, Swiggy, Uber Eats, and Foodpanda starting December 1 this year.

Meanwhile, online discount brokerage 5paisa.com’s latest advertisement campaign ‘broker hatao, brokerage bachao’ has raised eyebrows among the country’s stock brokers as the community claims it to be incorrect “legally and factually”. In a letter addressed to the exchanges and SEBI, stockbrokers industry body Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI), has alleged that the ad campaign propagates misconception that one does not need offline brokers to carry out trades.

