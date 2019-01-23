Planning flight from Japan to Chennai? Now, book direct flight with this 5-star airline; check details

Chennai is the third city after Delhi and Mumbai in India to be served by ANA.(Representative image)

Looking for a flight back to Chennai from Japan? All Nippon Airways (ANA), the Japanese airline is soon starting the first direct flight from Japan to Chennai. The 5-star Japanese airline plans to begin the flight in winter 2019, the company said in a statement. The move is being seen as airline’s plan to capitalise on increasing growth in the aviation sector across the Asia-Oceania region.

Chennai is the third city after Delhi and Mumbai in India to be served by ANA. Now, with the addition of this new route, the total number of ANA destinations have increased to 46, the airline also said.

“Our strategic vision revolves around meeting the needs of today’s consumers while also positioning ourselves for future success,” said ANA General Manager India, Yasuo Taki.

“It is hard to ignore the growth potential of Chennai and when the nearby cities of Bangalore and Hyderabad are factored in, the case for expansion becomes overwhelming,” he also said.

ANA projects international passenger flights to be a large driver of revenue in 2019 and beyond and has selected key cities for its latest routes.

Meanwhile, India’s domestic air traffic growth in December, 2018 slowed down to 12.9 per cent year-on-year even though it was a seasonally strong travel month. Experts attributed the somewhat slow growth to an increase in domestic fares of 3 per cent y-o-y in December. In fact, except for AirAsia, all airlines reported a fall in passenger load factors (PLF).

December’s growth was the second-slowest in 16 months; traffic had increased by 12.43 per cent y-o-y in July 2017. Demand for air travel had grown at 11 per cent y-o-y in November, 2018, a 51-month low.