Planning Delhi-Mumbai flight? Fare of same day flight touches Rs 39,000 today

Planning a trip to Mumbai from Delhi? Don’t make it a last-minute deal as the exorbitant ticket prices may burn your pocket. A customer booking one-way ticket on the route on Thursday will be charged in between Rs 16,000-39,000 for same-day travel across the airlines, according to MakeMyTrip. The other online ticket booking website Yatra.com also shows almost the same trend. However, same-day ticket booking for Mumbai-Delhi flight costs much lower between Rs 5,000-8,000. The airfares are decided on a host of factors including availability of flights, demand, booking timings and public holidays.

The airfares on the New Delhi-Mumbai route have surged recently on account of the closure of the runway. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) said that the main runway will remain partially closed for five months during the peak hours for completion of the re-carpeting work.

The repair work will continue for over eight hours a day. However, the second runway is functioning normally. The Mumbai airport is the second busiest airport in the country after the Delhi airport. The airport handles up to 915 flights on a daily basis.

On Monday, nearly 40 IndiGo flights flying out of Mumbai were delayed after the low-cost carrier’s servers were down for about an hour in the morning leading to chaos at the airport that spilled over till the evening. In April 2019, the aviation regulator DGCA had asked the airlines to stabilize rates as the price shot up following the curtailment of the schedule of the now redundant Jet Airways. A significant capacity reduction in the Indian aviation market had led to a 19-36 per cent increase in fares on average.