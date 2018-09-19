Planning a trip soon? Avail Rs 15,000 off on domestic, international flight bookings

Representative Image: Reuters

Planning to book a flight soon? If yes, just hold on. Two of the country’s leading banking institutions – SBI and HDFC Bank – are offering several attractive offers on domestic and international flight bookings. You can avail their offers and get Rs 15,000 discount on making domestic and international flight bookings.

SBI Fantastic Friday offer

SBI, the country’s largest lender, is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 to its customers. The flyers can also pick the seat of their preference under the offer. The SBI offer is valid only on Fridays for making flight bookings with UPI payment mode on www.spicejet.com, according to SBI. The offer is valid till September 28, 2018 and the journey can be taken on any day of the week. However, the offer is not valid on booking made via mobile app. In order to avail the offer, apply Promo Code UPI 1000 on the payment page.

The customer will receive an instant discount of Rs 1000 for round-trip and Rs 500 for one-way booking, on the base fare and waiver of charges for the preferred seat selection. To avail the offer, customer must make the payment only via the UPI Payment mode, only through Virtual Payment Address (VPA) set up on BHIM SBI PAY.

HDFC Bank offer

HDFC Bank is also offering discounts on flight ticket bookings. Under the offer, a customer can avail discount of Rs 300 on domestic flight tickets priced between Rs 3,500-4,499, Rs 750 discount flight tickets priced between Rs 4,500-6,999, Rs 1,000 discount on flight tickets priced between Rs 7,000-9,999 and Rs 1,500 on flight tickets worth more than Rs 10,000.

On international flights, HDFC Bank is offering flat 10 percent discount on tickets priced over Rs 25,000. A maximum discount of Rs 15,000 can be availed on minimum transaction value of Rs 25,000.

The offer can be availed till 22 September, 2018. In order to avail the offer, a customer has to type promocode YTHDFC18 before making payment. The offer can only be availed on making booking via yatra.com on Android or iOS app.