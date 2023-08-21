scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Pizza firm DP Eurasia files for bankruptcy of Russian business

The company said the unit’s external debt of about 520 million roubles ($5.56 million) had been settled by DP Eurasia’s Turkish subsidiary, reducing the group’s gross debt and resulting in a gross cash balance of 162 million liras ($5.97 million).

Written by Reuters
DP Eurasia
The company said it was considering options for its Russian operations, including a divestment, as a flurry of Western firms exited Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)

DP Eurasia, which runs the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, said on Monday it would file for bankruptcy of its Russian business, ending a sale process for the unit it started late last year.

In December, the company said it was considering options for its Russian operations, including a divestment, as a flurry of Western firms exited Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Also Read

“With the increasingly challenging environment, DPRussia’s immediate holding company is now compelled to take this step, which will bring about the termination of the attempted sale process of DPRussia as a going concern and, inevitably, the group’s presence in Russia,” DP Eurasia said in a statement.

Also Read
Also Read

The company said the unit’s external debt of about 520 million roubles ($5.56 million) had been settled by DP Eurasia’s Turkish subsidiary, reducing the group’s gross debt and resulting in a gross cash balance of 162 million liras ($5.97 million).

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 12:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS