Piyush Goyal invites all retailers to join ONDC

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday invited all e-commerce players to join the government-promoted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

“I would like to invite all e-commerce companies, big and small, global or national, to hitch on to the ONDC bandwagon,” he said at an event Enabling Bharat 2.0.

Also Read: Focus on greater use of technology to help revolutionise real estate sector: Piyush Goyal

“The Walmarts and Flipkarts of the world, the Tatas, and Reliances of the world, everybody has a role in making ONDC a success. So, we would like to invite everybody to be part of this journey in a free and fair manner and nobody will be discriminated against. It is open to all.

ONDC is open for business,” he further said.

Also Read: India to protect interests of farmers, dairy sector in free trade agreement with EU, says Piyush Goyal

ONDC is a tech-based initiative to enable e-commerce through an open protocol based on open-source specifications. It aims to facilitate the rapid adoption of e-commerce and also boost and strengthen the growth of startups in the country.

The industry ministry and the consumer affairs ministry are working together to ensure the grievances of consumers are addressed. “We are making sure this platform remains absolutely agnostic to any influence,” Goyal said, adding the platform would allow the e-commerce sector to flourish without damaging a large section of stakeholders and small retailers.