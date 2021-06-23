  • MORE MARKET STATS

Piramal Pharma completes acquisition of Hemmo Pharmaceuticals

By: |
June 23, 2021 11:46 AM

In March this year, Piramal Pharma Ltd entered into an agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals for an upfront consideration of Rs 775 crore and earn-outs linked to the achievement of milestones.

piramalShares of Piramal Enterprises were trading at Rs 2,463.05, up 0.69 per cent on the BSE.

Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said its subsidiary, Piramal Pharma, has completed the acquisition of Hemmo Pharmaceuticals. “Piramal Pharma Ltd has completed the acquisition of Hemmo,” Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

In March this year, Piramal Pharma Ltd entered into an agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals for an upfront consideration of Rs 775 crore and earn-outs linked to the achievement of milestones.

Related News

With the addition of Hemmo’s capabilities, Piramal Pharma will gain access to the growing peptide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market and enhance its ability to offer integrated services to its customers globally, Piramal Pharma had said in a statement in March.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises were trading at Rs 2,463.05, up 0.69 per cent on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Piramal Pharma completes acquisition of Hemmo Pharmaceuticals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review: Software, not hardware is what makes this phone ‘special’
2India’s new e-commerce rules cast clouds over Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance JioMart
3‘Hallmarking will add to business of organised players’