Piramal Enterprises’ net profit rises 24% to Rs 1,551 cr in FY18

Piramal Enterprises,the Mumbai-based healthcare and financial services company’s consolidated normalised net profit for Q4FY18 was Rs 375 crore against Rs 311 crore, a 20% jump as compared to the same period of last fiscal. The net sales for Q4FY18 rose to Rs 2,991 crore from Rs 2,463 crore in Q4 FY17. For the financial year 2017-18, Piramal Enterprises’ net profit rose 24% to Rs 1,551 crore from Rs 1,252 crore in FY17. “We recently completed the process of merging Piramal Finance and Piramal Capital into Piramal Housing Finance with the intent of streamlining the financial services business, another step in the direction of potentially unlocking value of the company in the future.

We are confident that the synergies from the merger will help us augment our returns in the coming years,” said Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Enterprises. Revenue from pharma business grew 9.5% to Rs 1,330 crore in Q4 FY18 and 11% to Rs 4,322 crore in the full fiscal year 2017-18, Piramal Enterprises said in a statement.

The company added that its revenue from global pharma business rose by 12.9% to Rs 1,245 crore on the back of addition of new products, strong order book and deliveries across all key segments of the business. The global pharma business contributes to 92% of their total sales in the pharma vertical.

In the quarter, the India consumer products business’ top line fell by 23.4%. Piramal Enterprises claims this decline was due to demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Earnings from financial services soared 39.6% to Rs 1,395 crore, while those from information management business rose 3% to Rs 234 crore in the March quarter, the company added. The share of the company closed 2.6% higher at Rs 2,468 on Monday.