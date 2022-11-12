Pipavav port plans to develop Rs 800 crore jetty

APM Terminal Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited), India’s first private sector port is planning to develop a jetty to handle Very Large Container Ships (VLCS) at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore.

Jakob Friis Sorensen, Managing Director of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (GPPL) told FE that the board of GPPL has approved development of the VLCS jetty to handle more cargo at the Pipavav port. The decision has been taken in view of increasing demand for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in coming days in India, said Sorensen.

The company wants to add another jetty as early as possible, Sorenson added. The company has taken the decision for the new liquid cargo jetty at a time when the 30-year-lease of the Pipavav port is due to expire in September 2028. At present Pipavav port has five jetties that include two container jetties, two bulk/break cargo jetties and one liquid cargo jetty.

GPPL is also in the process of doubling it’s warehousing capacity to 200,000 square meters in a span of one year, Sorensen said adding, “For the development of additional warehousing capacity near Pipavav port, we have entered into a strategic partnership with Contrans Logistics.” The additional warehousing capacity will be the part of upcoming Multi Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) to be developed in the vicinity of Pipavav port.

GPPL has also applied for the extension of lease before Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) and is awaiting further communication from GMB. As per norms GMB can extend the lease by another 20 years, ” the GPPL MD said. Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, exports of wheat, rice and guar gum have also commenced from Pipavav port. Additionally the port is also handling coal and minerals. Exports of Maruti Suzuki cars have also resumed from the port. Tata Motors has also started exporting cars in small quantities from the port.

The port’s current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 4 million metric tons of dry bulk, 2 million metric tons of liquid bulk and 250,000 passenger cars. GPPL has become the first port in India to be connected to Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). It has also set up a joint venture company Pipavav Railway Corporation Limited (PRCL) with the Ministry of Railways a year ago