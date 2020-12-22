  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pine Labs raises fresh funds at a valuation of over $2 billion

By: |
December 22, 2020 12:30 AM

The company is understood to have raised anywhere between $75 million-$100 million in the latest financial round that included a mix of primary and secondary investment.

In January, the Noida-based firm turned unicorn after it bagged funding from MasterCard at a valuation of about $1.6 billion.In January, the Noida-based firm turned unicorn after it bagged funding from MasterCard at a valuation of about $1.6 billion.

Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs on Monday said it has raised fresh funds from Lone Pine Capital at a valuation of over $2 billion.

The company is understood to have raised anywhere between $75 million-$100 million in the latest financial round that included a mix of primary and secondary investment. Pine Labs did not disclose the funding amount. In January, the Noida-based firm turned unicorn after it bagged funding from MasterCard at a valuation of about $1.6 billion.

Related News

Pine Labs, which serves more than 150,000 merchants in 3,700 cities across Asia and the Middle East, counts Sequoia India, Actis Capital, Temasek and PayPal as its other investors.

“Small businesses and consumers are fast adopting to digital commerce and contactless checkout. We are also seeing tremendous uptake in Pay Later services and have now enabled nearly 150,000 outlets for this. It’s time to invest heavily in offline and online commerce across India and SEA,” said CEO B. Amrish Rau in a statement.

Founded in 1998, Pine Labs initially provided a solution for card-based payment and loyalty programme in the retail petroleum industry. It pivoted its business model and forayed into the unified point-of-sale (POS) space since 2012.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Pine Labs raises fresh funds at a valuation of over $2 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tube executes guarantee agreement for loan of Rs 1,365 crore taken by CG Power from SBI
2Amazon’s arbitrary policies to dominate India’s retail trade should end: CAIT
3Transstroy India denies fraud allegations: Do banks have proper checks in place?