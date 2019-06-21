Pilots’ union at American Airlines asks Boeing CEO for time in 737 Max simulator

By: |
Published: June 21, 2019 7:51:11 AM

The president of the pilots' union at American Airlines wants Boeing to give his safety experts time in a 737 Max flight simulator before the planes fly again.

About 400 Max jets around the world are grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. (AP Photo/ File)About 400 Max jets around the world are grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. (AP Photo/ File)

The president of the pilots’ union at American Airlines wants Boeing to give his safety experts time in a 737 Max flight simulator before the planes fly again. Daniel Carey says it’s essential that pilots who’ll fly the plane be involved as it goes through re-certification by regulators.

Carey made the request Thursday to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg. No U.S. airline has a Max simulator, but Boeing does.

Boeing didn’t comment immediately. About 400 Max jets around the world are grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Boeing is updating flight-control software implicated in the accidents. Pilot training including whether to require time in simulators has become a key issue as the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators decide whether the planes can resume flying.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Pilots’ union at American Airlines asks Boeing CEO for time in 737 Max simulator
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop