Pieter Elbers joins IndiGo as CEO

nterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) said on Tuesday Pieter Elbers has joined as the new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from September 6. He succeeds Ronojoy Dutta, who retired last week. IndiGo had announced the appointment of Elbers as the CEO on May 18. The joining was initially supposed to happen on October 1 as Dutta was set to vacate his office on September 30.

Elbers has served as the president and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines since 2014. He is a member of the executive committee of the Air France-KLM Group as well.

He joins IndiGo at a time when the Indian aviation industry is slowly reaching pre-pandemic levels in terms of air passenger traffic.

The airline narrowed down its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,064 crore for the June quarter from Rs 3,174-crore loss in the year-ago period. While its revenue from operations increased 328% YoY to Rs 12,855 crore, the total income rose 311% to Rs 13,019 crore, its highest-ever in a quarter.

As of June 30, IndiGo had a fleet of 281 aircraft, including 35 A320ceo, 146 A320neo, 65 A321neo and 35 ATR.

The airline currently serves 74 domestic and 26 international destinations. It is flying approximately 1,600 flights a day at present, of which 150 are international. It operates international flights from 16 airports across India.

IndiGo recently signed a code-share agreement with Virgin Atlantic. It has similar agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Air France, KLM, Qantas and American Airlines.

InterGlobe Aviation stock ended the day flat at Rs 2021.75 on the BSE.