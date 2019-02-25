Pickyourtrail, the startup making vacations enjoyable and stress-free

Published: February 25, 2019

Post booking, travellers use Pickyourtrail’s app to not just keep track of bookings, but also get real-time information on flight and weather updates, restaurant recommendations and on-trip chat support.

 

Pickyourtrail co-founders: Srinath Shankar (L) and Hari Ganapathy

Pickyourtrail is redefining international vacations making holidays completely stress-free, personalised and enjoyable—the way a perfect holiday should be. Recently, this Chennai-based travel tech startup, that helps travellers plan and book multi-country vacations online, has received close to $3 million in Series A funding, from leading names in the industry such as Kumar Vembu (GoFrugal), Shyam Sekhar (iThought), Girish Mathrubootham (Freshworks) and Rajagopal Subramanian (Entrust).

 

Kumar Vembu, CEO of GoFrugal, said,“Pickyourtrail is one of the most interesting brands that I have personally come across in recent times. There is a massive opportunity in the experience economy.”
Another investor, Girish Mathrubootham, founder & CEO, Freshworks, said, “I saw many of our employees raving about Pickyourtrail and that’s when I decided to back this team.” The funds will be used for continued product innovation, scaling up the proprietary technology platform, expansion of its technical team and creating brand awareness.

Founded by Hari Ganapathy and Srinath Shankar, Pickyourtrail has helped over 10,000 travellers plan trips to 200-plus cities using the company’s self-service platform. Its proprietary comfort score algorithm takes into account over 40 factors like duration, travel time, ratings, etc., to build personalised itineraries that travellers can further customise and book. Post booking, travellers use Pickyourtrail’s app to not just keep track of bookings, but also get real-time information on flight and weather updates, restaurant recommendations and on-trip chat support.

Commenting on the funding, Hari Ganapathy, co-founder, Pickyourtrail said,“What’s most exciting is the shift we are seeing in consumer behaviour. People are slowly getting comfortable booking vacations online.”

Co-founder Srinath Shankar said: “Our end goal is to make Pickyourtrail synonymous with customised international vacations and this round is a great stepping stone in that direction.”

