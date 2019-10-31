PhonePe’s losses jump 140% to Rs 1,905 crore

PhonePe’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 184.22 crore in FY19 from Rs 42.79 crore the previous year. Total expenses of the firm shot up to Rs 2,153.22 crore in FY19 compared to Rs 840.06 crore in FY18.

Flipkart’s payments business, PhonePe’s losses increased by 140% to Rs 1,904.72 crore in the year to March 2019 compared to the year-ago period, according to the company’s RoC filings. Total expenses of the firm shot up to Rs 2,153.22 crore in FY19 compared to Rs 840.06 crore expenses posted in FY18.

Losses for companies operating in the space have been ballooning. Earlier this week, rival Amazon Pay reported a 247% jump in net losses to Rs 1,160.8 crore in FY19. Paytm’s parent firm posted losses of close to Rs 4,000 crore in FY19 against over Rs 1,000 crore in the year-ago period. Google Pay though has been an outlier – the firm’s profits grew 75.14% to Rs 32.77 lakh in FY19.

Founded in 2015 by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe was acquired by Flipkart in 2016. It is the first payments app to be built on unified payment interface (UPI). Flipkart’s marketplace entity also reported losses of Rs 1,625.7 crore in FY19 on a consolidated basis compared to losses of Rs 1,160.6 crore posted in FY18.

In July, PhonePe received about $101.58 million (Rs 697.91 crore) in fresh fund infusion from its Singapore parent, PhonePe Pvt Ltd.

In a blog released earlier this year, PhonePe claimed to have achieved an annual total payment volume (TPV) run-rate of $95 billion while clocking 335 million transactions in July.

PhonePe last reported 55 million MAU (monthly active users) as of June 2019.

A recent report by Razorpay showed about 60% of UPI transactions were carried out through Google Pay in May. The second-highest number of UPI transactions came through PhonePe at 23%.

Walmart that acquired Flipkart in a $16-billion deal last year said PhonePe is aiming to build India’s largest transaction platform built on payments and then to use that platform to leverage “big profit pools in markets like financial services.”