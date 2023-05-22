scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

PhonePe raises additional $100 million investment from General Atlantic

With this fundraising, General Atlantic and its co-investors have contributed USD 550 million in the ongoing USD 1 billion funding round of PhonePe at a pre-money valuation of USD 12 billion.

Written by PTI
Updated:
phonepe
With this latest primary infusion from General Atlantic, PhonePe has now raised a total of USD 850 million of primary capital in the current round.

Decacorn fintech firm PhonePe on Monday said it has secured an additional USD 100 million investment from General Atlantic. With this fundraising, General Atlantic and its co-investors have contributed USD 550 million in the ongoing USD 1 billion funding round of PhonePe at a pre-money valuation of USD 12 billion.

Also Read

“PhonePe is pleased to announce that it has secured an additional USD 100 million investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, as part of its ongoing fundraise. “This latest tranche brings the total investment from General Atlantic and its co-investors to USD 550 million. The investment reaffirms General Atlantic’s conviction in PhonePe’s business and growth potential,” PhonePe said in a statement.

Also Read

With this latest primary infusion from General Atlantic, PhonePe has now raised a total of USD 850 million of primary capital in the current round. Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds have also invested during the current funding round of the company. The Walmart group firm has over 450 million registered users.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 16:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market