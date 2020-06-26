Phone retailers ask Chinese firms to bear the liability for signages and brand boards

Many Chinese smartphone companies have increased security at their premises fearing backlash from anti-China protestors. (Representative image)

The mobile retailers across the country, facing the ire of some activists for selling Chinese mobile phones, have asked the companies to bear the liability arising out of damages to signages and brand boards. Usually, mobile firms charge around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh as security from small retailers for the signages and brand boards put up at stores. But recently, there have been several instances across the country wherein activists have damaged the boards. In many places, the activists have been given a week’s time to store owners to remove the Chinese brand boards.

Fearing losses, the All India mobile Retailers Association has written to all Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo, Huawei and Motorola to allow retailers to cover these signages with cloth or remove the boards from the storefront for a few months.

“Damages to these boards should not be the retailer’s liability as the circumstances are not in our hands or in our control. We hope at a time like this, all brands will take matters into serious consideration and show support to safeguard the retailer’s property,” the association said in a similar worded letter to all Chinese firms.

The companies have so far not reverted on the issue or given any assurance to the retailers. But Xiaomi has started putting Made in India signages across retail stores, replacing the Xiaomi branding. Retailers across the country continue to witness good demand for Chinese smartphones but the supply has been erratic ever since lockdown was lifted. Most of the manufacturing units are working at a lower production capacity, primarily due to Covid. The Chinese companies dominate the smartphone market in India with over 70% share.

Many Chinese smartphone companies have increased security at their premises fearing backlash from anti-China protestors. A detailed questionnaire sent to Xiaomi regarding the current situation remained unanswered. The company, though, said the entire geopolitical situation hasn’t had an impact on its business and it has not issued any additional security advisory to its factories or retail partners.