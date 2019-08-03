PGCIL Q1 FY20 profit up 8 pct to Rs 2,428 crore

The company’s finance costs increased by 10.2% to Rs 2,359.1 crore while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose by 8.5% to Rs 2,659.1 crore.

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), the central transmission utility of the country, recorded a 8.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net profit to Rs 2,427.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30 as revenue from power transmission — its main business segment — grew 9.4% y-o-y to Rs 8,651.2 crore. PGCIL’s tax expenses recorded a 39.8% fall to Rs 868.4 crore, contributing to higher profit.

Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up by 10.5% to Rs 7,890.2 crore in the quarter from the same period a year ago as its ‘other expenses’ fell more than 45% to Rs 409.7 crore. The company’s finance costs increased by 10.2% to Rs 2,359.1 crore while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose by 8.5% to Rs 2,659.1 crore.

The capital expenditure for the quarter was Rs 2,909 crore, out of which, Rs 503 crore was on projects won under tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB). The company capitalised assets of Rs 1,466 crore in the quarter. Capital work in progress stands at Rs 40,071 crore. At the end of Friday, PGCIL shares were trading at Rs 210.5 in the BSE, down 1.68% from a day-ago.

The TBCB projects earned the company a revenue of Rs 392 crore, Ebitda of Rs 380 crore and after-tax profit of Rs 77 crore. The company expects internal rate of return from TBCB projects to be lower than 15.5% which it earns from lines built under the regulated tariff mechanism. The latter forms the bulk of PGCIL assets.

The company recently won three out of the seven transmission projects which were awarded through the TBCB route. Though most of the projects had only three to four participants in the auctions, prices have been driven down by aggressive competition with the winning quotes being only 0.25% lower than the second lowest bids.