  • MORE MARKET STATS

PGCIL gets shareholders’ nod to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr

By: |
September 24, 2020 2:59 PM

All resolutions as set out in the notice of 31st Annual General Meeting held on September 22 have been duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority, a BSE filing said on Thursday.

PGCIL, PGCIL shareholders, Power Grid, domestic marketThe company had proposed a special resolution in the AGM to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore from domestic market in financial year 2021-22.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has got shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via bonds on a private placement basis in 2021-22. All resolutions as set out in the notice of 31st Annual General Meeting held on September 22 have been duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority, a BSE filing said on Thursday.

The company had proposed a special resolution in the AGM to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore from domestic market in financial year 2021-22.

Related News

The funds were proposed to be raised through issuance of secured or unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative or cumulative, redeemable, taxable or tax-free debentures or bonds under private placement in up to 20 tranches/offers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. PGCIL gets shareholders’ nod to raise up to Rs 10000 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1WhatsApp will soon let you send Snapchat-like self-destructing texts, images and videos
2Public procurement contracts for local sellers cross 50k mark post tweak to global tender enquiry rules
3Flipkart Wholesale gears up for festive sales: Aims to support kiranas, MSMEs with expansion