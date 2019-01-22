PGCIL CMD becomes CERC member

PGCIL transmits more than 50% of electricity generated in India through its 1.5 lakh circuit kilometres transmission lines.

The power ministry has appointed Indu Shekhar Jha, chairman and managing director, Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), as member of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). Ravi P Singh, director, personnel, PGCIL has been given the charge of leading the state-owned power transmission company till a regular replacement for Jha has been appointed.

Jha was set to retire in June this year with the completion of 60 years of age. CERC members can serve till the age of 65. Before becoming the chairman in November, 2015, Jha served as PGCIL’s director, projects from September, 2009. Power minister RK Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jha here today. An electrical engineer from NIT, Jamshedpur, Jha has been associated with PGCIL since its inception in 1991. Under Jha’s tenure, PGCIL commissioned one of the largest high capacity Champa-Kurushetra transmission system.

