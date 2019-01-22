PGCIL CMD becomes CERC member

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 12:13 AM

Ravi P Singh, director, personnel, PGCIL has been given the charge of leading the state-owned power transmission company till a regular replacement for Jha has been appointed.

PGCIL transmits more than 50% of electricity generated in India through its 1.5 lakh circuit kilometres transmission lines.

The power ministry has appointed Indu Shekhar Jha, chairman and managing director, Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), as member of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). Ravi P Singh, director, personnel, PGCIL has been given the charge of leading the state-owned power transmission company till a regular replacement for Jha has been appointed.

READ ALSO | Noida-Gurugram have most unsold homes; no buyers for nearly half of completed units

Jha was set to retire in June this year with the completion of 60 years of age. CERC members can serve till the age of 65. Before becoming the chairman in November, 2015, Jha served as PGCIL’s director, projects from September, 2009. Power minister RK Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jha here today. An electrical engineer from NIT, Jamshedpur, Jha has been associated with PGCIL since its inception in 1991. Under Jha’s tenure, PGCIL commissioned one of the largest high capacity Champa-Kurushetra transmission system.

PGCIL transmits more than 50% of electricity generated in India through its 1.5 lakh circuit kilometres transmission lines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. PGCIL CMD becomes CERC member
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition