P&G India turns ‘plastic waste neutral’

Procter & Gamble (P&G) India said on Thursday that it has become ‘plastic waste neutral’ in financial year ended March 31. With this announcement, the company has joined other FMCG companies in India — Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle India, Dabur and ITC — to achieve plastic waste-neutrality. HUL had achieved plastic waste-neutrality in 2021, four years ahead of the target, while Nestle, Dabur and ITC achieved the target earlier this year.

P&G has collected, processed, and recycled over 19,000 mt of post-consumer plastic packaging waste working with recycling partners across 75 cities in India. In addition to recycling, the company in the last five years has reduced usage of packaging material by more than 5,000 mt.

As part of its sustainability goals, the FMCG major is also looking to set up two more in-house solar plants at its manufacturing sites in Goa and Mandideep in India, in addition to the one it already has in Hyderabad.

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, Procter & Gamble – Indian Sub-Continent, said, “We are proud of the significant progress we have made on environmental sustainability, and achieving ‘plastic waste neutrality’ is a key milestone in this journey. We are also taking a deliberate approach to reducing the impact of our operations, and setting up in-house solar plants is a step in this direction.” P&G has stated that it plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 2040.