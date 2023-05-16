P&G Health Q4FY23 profit up 15.7% at Rs 59.19 cr; growth led by expanded reach, improved productivity, says MD

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Health posted its fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 59.19 crore, up 15.7 per cent from Rs 51.16 crore in the same quarter last year. It clocked a revenue of Rs 320.92 crore, up 19.8 per cent as against Rs 267.82 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The company’s total sales was at Rs 316.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2023, up 21 per cent on-year in comparison to Rs 262.2 crore in the fourth quarter of last year.

Sales for the nine-month period ended March 2023 was Rs 912.8 crores as against Rs 803.2 crores a year ago, and PAT for the period was Rs 199.7 crore in comparison to Rs 151.4 crore a year ago, despite the high inflationary pressures, the company said. “We continue to register a consistent growth in this quarter despite a challenging macro-economic environment. This has been made possible through our integrated growth strategies of expanded reach and improved productivity, while we continue to create awareness among our patients and consumers alike,” said Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India.

He added that the company’s growth was driven by its product line “which helps meet the rising demand for daily supplements, thereby helping us deliver the 6th consecutive quarter of strong growth”. “Our focus brands, Evion, Neurobion and Livogen continue to perform exceptionally well. The quarter also saw Neurobion regain its position as India’s No. 1 Nerve Care Brand, while Livogen’s exceptional performance continued behind the award winning campaign ‘Na Na Anemia’ with Diagnostic camps across the country,” said Milind Thatte.

The board also appointed Lokesh Chandak as the chief financial officer of the company with effect from April 1, 2023. Chandak was also appointed as the additional (executive) director of the company.