PG Capital offloads 11.25% in Landmarks Cars for Rs 293 crore

US-based private equity firm TPG Capital offloaded 11.25% in Landmark Cars for Rs 293 crore via block deal on June 23. With this deal, TPG Global exited the company by selling 4.46 million shares at Rs 658 apiece.

Sanjay Karsandas Thakker (Huf) sold 0.56 million shares or 1.41% stake worth Rs 36.85 crore in Landmark Cars.

A host of entities picked up shares in the company such as Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Unifi Capital, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, 3P India Equity Fund 1 and ICICI Prudential.

Earlier on Monday, TPG sold 9.92 million shares, or a 2.65% stake, in Shriram Finance at Rs 1,401 per share, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,390 crore in a block deal.

The share price of Landmark cars surged 10% intra-day and settled at Rs 727 on BSE. Its market cap stands at Rs 29,194 crore. Landmark Cars has given 6% returns in a month and nearly 60% since its IPO in Dec 2022.