P&G appoints Sundar Raman as global CEO of fabric and home care division

Multinational FMCG major Procter & Gamble on Thursday said it has appointed Sundar Raman as the global CEO of its fabric and home care division under which the company sells brands like Ariel, Tide, Ambipur and Downy.

Raman, who was President – Home Care and P&G Professional, steps into the role subsequent to Shailesh Jejurikar’s elevation as Chief Operating Officer, P&G said in a statement.

“India has been a talent factory for P&G worldwide and one of the largest exporters of top talent to P&G globally,” the company said.

P&G has approximately 350 Indian expats in roles across the company with the recent being Jejurikar becoming the first Indian to be elevated to the position of COO from October 1, it added.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Raman is a graduate in electrical and electronics engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He also holds a post-graduate diploma from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

He began his P&G career as a market analyst in India in 1998 and moved to the US where he worked in a variety of roles, from business intelligence to marketing in P&G Beauty, the company said.

In 2008, he joined NA Fabric Care to lead innovation and marketing, progressing across levels. He played key roles in the launch of new products such as Tide Pods and Downy Unstoppables, the company said.

Raman also “leads equality inclusion for fabric home care reflecting his passion for diversity, inclusion and the company’s citizenship agenda”, the statement said.