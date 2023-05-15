Pfizer Q4FY23 profit up 3.1% at Rs 129.65 crore, revenue at Rs 572.64 crore; dividend declared

Pfizer on Monday posted its fourth quarter profit at Rs 129.65 crore, up 3.1 per cent as against Rs 125.79 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue from operations was at Rs 572.64 crore, up 4.2 per cent from Rs 549.66 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of Rs 10 each (350 per cent) ans a special dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each (50 per cent) in view of the gain on sale of business undertaking at Thane. This takes the total dividend to Rs 40 per equity share of Rs 10 each (400 per cent) for the financial year ended March 2023. The final dividend will be paid on or before September 16, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On a sequential basis, net profit and revenue from operations dropped by 14 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.