PFC board to meet next week to consider market borrowing proposal

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday said its board of directors will meet on March 27 to consider a proposal for market borrowing for FY20 through bonds, term-loans from banks and commercial papers from domestic and international markets. The funds will be raised from time to time during the fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this week, PFC said it will acquire entire 52.63% stake of the government in Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for Rs 14,500 crore by the end of March. In December 2018, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given its in-principle approval for acquisition of REC by PFC.

“The proposed acquisition by PFC is likely to impact its capitalisation profile adversely as PFC would have to knock off its proposed investments in REC from its net owned funds for capital adequacy calculations,” ratings agency Icra said in a note.

Both PFC and REC are currently on a rating watch because of the acquisition. However, there is no pressure on the rating, as it will get better with more borrowing from the market and PFC is always virtually present in the market, said Ajay Manglunia, head of fixed income markets at Edelweiss. “I don’t see PFC’s borrowing cost inching up drastically, as it is still a central PSU and the company has a good balance sheet, which looks attractive,” observed Manglunia.

Depending upon the amount of investment and portfolio growth in Q4FY19, the Tier I capital adequacy ratio for PFC could come under pressure. However, it is likely to remain above the regulatory threshold of 10%, according to the Icra.

“The gearing levels for PFC would also increase from current levels of 6.1 times as on December 31, 2018 to around 8 times in near term. Thus, the need for external capital could go up for PFC despite the good internal capital generation to maintain prudent capitalisation in relation to the rating level,” said experts at Icra.