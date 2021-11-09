  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petronet net falls 11% in Q2

By: |
November 09, 2021 7:15 PM

The spike in global rates meant a lesser amount of LNG cargoes were imported beyond the committed contracts as domestic customers couldn't afford such high prices.

Pternonet LNGPetronet said its board declared a special interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for fiscal 2021-22. (File)

Petronet LNG Ltd, India’s biggest liquefied natural gas importer, on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent drop in its September quarter net profit on reduced volumes.

Net profit of Rs 823.02 crore in the July-September was 11.24 per cent lower than the net profit of Rs 927.3 crore a year back, according to the company’s filing to the stock exchanges.

Related News

Revenue jumped 70 per cent to Rs 10,894.72 crore on the back of a surge in international energy prices.

The spike in global rates meant a lesser amount of LNG cargoes were imported beyond the committed contracts as domestic customers couldn’t afford such high prices.

Petronet said its board declared a special interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for fiscal 2021-22.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Petronet net falls 11% in Q2
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Clubhouse rolls out ‘Replay’ feature that lets users record live rooms: Here’s how it works
2Brookfield REIT Q2 net operating income down 8 pc at Rs 163 cr; distributes Rs 182cr to unitholders
3Nvidia launches new products to plug cars, factories into its Omniverse at GTC 2021