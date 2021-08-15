Petronet LNG profit rises 22% to Rs 636 crore

Finance cost fell 9.2% to Rs 80.3 crore annually.

India’s largest gas importer Petronet LNG reported a 22.2% year-on-year rise (y-o-y) in net profit to Rs 635.7 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended June 30. Revenue in the fiscal increased 75% y-o-y to Rs 8,666.4 crore while expenses — mostly cost of buying gas — increased by 83.7% to Rs 7,815.3 crore in the same period.

Finance cost fell 9.2% to Rs 80.3 crore annually. The overall liquefied natural gas (LNG) volume processed by the company in Q1FY22 was 209 trillion British thermal units (TBTU), compared to 190 TBTU in the corresponding quarter last year. The Dahej terminal itself processed 194 TBTU in Q1FY22 of LNG as against 181 TBTU in Q1FY21.