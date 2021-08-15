Petronet LNG profit rises 22% to Rs 636 crore

Revenue in the fiscal increased 75% y-o-y to Rs 8,666.4 crore while expenses — mostly cost of buying gas — increased by 83.7% to Rs 7,815.3 crore in the same period.
India’s largest gas importer Petronet LNG reported a 22.2% year-on-year rise (y-o-y) in net profit to Rs 635.7 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended June 30. Revenue in the fiscal increased 75% y-o-y to Rs 8,666.4 crore while expenses — mostly cost of buying gas — increased by 83.7% to Rs 7,815.3 crore in the same period.
Finance cost fell 9.2% to Rs 80.3 crore annually. The overall liquefied natural gas (LNG) volume processed by the company in Q1FY22 was 209 trillion British thermal units (TBTU), compared to 190 TBTU in the corresponding quarter last year. The Dahej terminal itself processed 194 TBTU in Q1FY22 of LNG as against 181 TBTU in Q1FY21.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.