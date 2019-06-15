Petroleum PSUs ask for amendment to EV charging guidelines

State-owned oil marketing companies want the power ministry to amend its guidelines on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and remove the mandate of having multiple types of chargers in their stations. The power ministry had come up with detailed technical standards, policies and guidelines on EV charging infrastructure in December 2018. \u201cInstallation of charger models at public charging infrastructure should be a business decision based on the location and density, and all types of chargers should not be made compulsory,\u201d representative of the oil companies told the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in a meeting on May 10 to review progress of the installation of EV chargers in Delhi The companies are currently installing only Bharat AC\/DC charger, but the definition of charging station includes \u201cCCS\u201d and \u201cCHAdeMO\u201d variants. \u201cNot all the chargers should be made mandatory as it will increase cost of installation of public charging system,\u201d oil company officials said. According to industry estimates, all chargers variants cost around `50 lakh and a provision of `1,000 crore has been made under FAME-II for EV infrastructure support. State-owned oil companies have been asked to take the lead in setting up EV charging stations to promote the uptake of such cars. The government does not want to repeat the experience of long queues of vehicles observed at CNG filling station during CNG transition phase in 2002. To maintain sustained and quality power supply to charging stations, retail outlets would need strong dedicated back-end infrastructure, which, oil companies fear, could increase the capital expenditure requirement. Further, to enable realistic planning of EV charging infrastructure, oil companies need to know the exact EV population on road. However, \u201cthough (the) FAME site shows population of EV, but majority of them are hybrid,\u201d a representative said. Apart from the space constraint at the retail outlets, the PSU representatives also said the approval from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation for change in layout plan would be required for setting up charging infrastructure.