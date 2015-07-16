Petrol dealers demand ‘one nation one rate scheme’ for fuel

The All India Petroleum Dealers Association on Thursday demanded ‘one nation one rate scheme’ for fuel over the recent hike in petrol prices in the national capital.

“We will hold a meeting and decide whether to declare a strike or not. We want one nation one rate scheme,” said Ajay Bansal, President of the association.

Petrol prices were hiked by Rs. 2.78 per litre (approximately) while diesel has become dearer by Rs. 1.83 per litre (approximately), after the Delhi Government decided to increase VAT (Value Added Tax) with effect from today.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia defended Delhi Government’s move to increase VAT on petrol and diesel prices, stating tax rates were being rationalised in the national capital and its neighbouring states.

Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote, “Tax rates on petrol-diesel are being rationalised in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh under unified tax policy. First time in North India.”