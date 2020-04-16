Pessimism spooks India’s realty: Sector now at historic lows; here’s what it needs to stay afloat

The stakeholder confidence in the sector has touched historic lows of over 7 years in the first quarter of 2020.

India’s realty sector, which was already reeling under a prolonged slowdown before lockdown, now has a new problem in the coronavirus outbreak. The stakeholder confidence in the sector has touched historic lows of over 7 years in the first quarter of 2020, a joint report by Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO said on Thursday. “The ‘future sentiment score’ outlining the industries’ market expectations has also dipped well into the pessimistic zone at a score of 36 in Q1 2020 against the score of 59 in Q4 2019,” the report added. Realty had recently started to show signs of revival but was met with another setback in coronavirus outbreak.

To keep the sector afloat during the testing times, further support may be required even while the government and the Reserve Bank of India have already provided some stimulus measures. “Managing liquidity and sustaining through the length of this pandemic will be critical for economic survival in the post-pandemic era,” Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said. The crisis has sent the confidence in the sector to its lowest levels ever. This may lead to delay in purchase decisions which may now be in the distant future.

Further, with the extension in lockdown in the wake of coronavirus cases, constructions are likely to be stalled, projects will get delayed and there will be staggered loan payments. All this combined has led to lower confidence levels in the sector. “The already ailing real estate sector has been crippled with this pandemic, making it imperative for government support to bring it back on track,” Shishir Baijal added. In fact, the stakeholders’ sentiments for the next six months remain down and a majority of the stakeholders believe that the overall economy is headed for a downward spiral. Areas in the north and the west are most affected by low sentiment.