PESB recommends Sridhar Patra for Nalco CMD post

Government head-hunter Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended Nalco’s finance director Sridhar Patra’s name for the top post of the state-owned aluminium maker. A total of four people, including , had appeared before the selection panel on Wednesday.
Following PESB’s recommendations, the final approval for the position comes from the PM-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. SAIL’s commercial director Soma Mondal, Mecon’s CMD Atul Bhat and North Eastern Electric Power’s finance director Shiva Shunmuganathan also appeared before the panel.
