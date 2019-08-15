PESB recommends Sridhar Patra for Nalco CMD post

A total of four people, including , had appeared before the selection panel on Wednesday.

Government head-hunter Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended Nalco’s finance director Sridhar Patra’s name for the top post of the state-owned aluminium maker. A total of four people, including , had appeared before the selection panel on Wednesday.

Following PESB’s recommendations, the final approval for the position comes from the PM-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. SAIL’s commercial director Soma Mondal, Mecon’s CMD Atul Bhat and North Eastern Electric Power’s finance director Shiva Shunmuganathan also appeared before the panel.