Persistent Systems to expand its enterprise integration biz with CAPIOT’s acquisition

Persistent Systems is gearing up for a bigger play in the enterprise integration segment with its latest acquisition of CAPIOT Software. Anand Deshpande, CMD of Persistent Systems, said the company would complete the acquisition process by November 2 and the CAPIOT team would join the company.

Deshpande said the acquisition was aimed at cashing in on the capability that the CAPIOT team had in enterprise integration. CAPIOT was started by a team of former employees of TIBCO. “Skills that they have in enterprise integration are valuable and attractive. They have done this for many customers and have a good understanding on how enterprise integration works. We do a lot of data work, including data integration, but this team has specialised capabilities. We could grow together rather than they doing it alone,” Deshpande said. Persistent will work with CAPIOT’s existing customers, he said.

According to Deshpande, enterprise integration was a universal requirement with its ability to bring data from different sources at the right place and the right time. CAPIOT has a skilled team and Persistent can now do more of enterprise integration with different types of products and it also has IP technology, MuleSoft capability and TIBCO-based integration, Deshpande said.

“In an enterprise you have various kinds of data systems with the data sitting in different silos. You want to make sure the right data is available to the right system at the right time and TIBCO has been the platform for doing some of this. There are next generation capabilities like MuleSoft, a format that Salesforce used. There are also other ways of doing enterprise integration,” Deshpande said.

“Enterprise integration is a big issue as different systems exist in the enterprise and they do not talk to each other. For example, different types of systems ranging from HRM systems to CRM system exist and each system has its own data that do not talk to each other. This can be dealt with by building a data bus or data pipeline to connect the data from one place to another,” he said.

The enterprise integration market is expected to grown from $13 billion currently to $25 billion by 2025. This segment is expected to grow at 11% between 2020 and 2025, revealed a report on the global enterprise application integration market published by the Market Research Store. Growth in cloud, automation and e-business is driving demand for integration among diverse and fragmented enterprise applications, the report said.