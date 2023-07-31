Persistent launches generative AI solutions in partnership with Google Cloud

Persistent Systems on Monday announced the launch of Generative AI solutions in partnership with Google Cloud. The suite of Google Cloud powered Generative AI solutions will equip clients throughout their AI journeys, from AI explorers to Generative AI disruptors, to understand how to identify and implement these advanced technologies to their businesses at scale, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Persistent has developed a six-week Generative AI deployment acceleration engagement program in collaboration with Google Cloud. It utilizes its differentiated IP, accelerators, and frameworks along with Google Cloud’s advanced Vertex AI platform to help clients strategize desired outcomes, discover relevant use cases, build a highly customized Generative AI roadmap, and implement Generative AI technologies, it said. The solution decreases time to market and costs by speeding up code migration, which can increase overall developer productivity through more efficient coding workflows.

In addition, Persistent has also developed an enterprise search and insights discovery tool with an AI-powered conversational interface, which enables users to generate real-time insights from 2023 Persistent Systems Ltd. The company has combined its digital engineering expertise with its hands-on experience as a Google Cloud partner to deliver cutting edge solutions that help enterprises stay ahead of the curve. For instance, Persistent is helping Artnet to understand how they can reimagine the search for art through Generative AI. The company participated in Persistent acceleration engagement program, resulting in the use case of a conversational AI-powered interface that converses with art buyers in natural language, connecting to the database of available art to advise purchasing decisions based on criteria shared by customers.

“Enterprises across industries are looking to capitalize on Generative AI to optimize costs and innovate business models. With Persistent’s newly launched Generative AI solutions, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, we are helping enterprises understand the tangible value Generative AI can deliver by identifying actionable use cases that enable faster time to market and improved business outcomes,” said Rajesh Abhyankar, Senior Vice President – GoogleBusiness Unit, Persistent.

“We’re pleased that Persistent has identified Google Cloud Vertex AI as the underlying technology powering its new generative AI strategy,” said Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partners Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud.