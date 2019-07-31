Period extended: NCLAT orders fresh bids for Jaypee Infra

The 90-day period includes a 45-day window for the resolution professional and lenders of the debt-ridden firm to invite fresh bids.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday extended the corporate insolvency resolution process of Jaypee Infratech (JIL) for another 90 days and called for fresh bids to take over the debt-ridden company.

The 90-day period includes a 45-day window for the resolution professional and lenders of the debt-ridden firm to invite fresh bids.

The committee of creditors (CoC) and the resolution professional would have 45 days to consider the resolution plans and select a final bidder to complete the process.

A two-member bench headed by chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya said that as corporate insolvency resolution was pending for a long time, it would give only 45 days to resolution professional and the committee of creditors of JIL to complete the process of inviting new bids. “In view of aforesaid extraordinary situation, we are of the view that the period from September 17, 2018 i.e the date of application filed by the association of the allottees for clarification for the order and till the final decision i.e. June 4, 2019 can be excluded for the purpose of counting the 270 days,” the NCLAT said.

However it also said that as the matter is pending since long, it was “not inclined to exclude the total period of 260 days and instead in the interest of the allottees, we exclude 90 days for the purpose of counting the period of 270 days of corporate insolvency resolution process, which should be counted from the date of receipt of the copy of this order”.

The NCLAT had earlier asked state-owned NBCC, whose bid was rejected by the CoC of JIL, to submit fresh resolution plan for the debt-ridden company.

“It is made clear that all the earlier ‘resolution plan(s)’ including the plan submitted by the NBCC, cannot be considered, having been rejected by the CoC. However, it will be open to the ‘NBCC’ to file a fresh improved ‘resolution plan’,” it said on Tuesday.

However, the appellate tribunal barred Jaiprakash Associates (JAL), the promoters of JIL, from submitting a bid.

The NCLAT did not express any opinion over the bid to be filed by Adani Infra for Jaypee Infratech. “It is informed that ‘Adani Infra also proposed to file ‘resolution plan’ but we are not expressing any opinion with regard to the same,” the bench said.

This will be the third time that bids are being invited for JIL.